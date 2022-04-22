Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dances At Bihu Festival Celebration

Pema Khandu attended the Bihu festival celebration by the Assamese community of Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu showed his dance moves during the celebration of the Assamese festival Bihu in Itanagar.

The chief minister attended the Bihu festival celebration by the Assamese community of Itanagar at his residence.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mr Khandu wrote, "My attempt at Bihu dance moves. Joined the Assamese community of Itanagar for the Bihu festival at my residence. May such spirit of celebration re-kindling the age-old cultural bond between Arunachal and Assam continue to thrive forever!."

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu was observed from April 14 to April 16.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs.

The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.

On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond or a river to give them a bath before applying Mah- a mixture made of turmeric powder and pulses.

Last year, the celebrations of Bihu have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown.

