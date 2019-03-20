18 Senior BJP Leaders Join Conrad Sangma's Party In Arunachal Pradesh

Conrad Sangma Sangma has said NPP would field candidates in all 25 Lok Sabha seats (File)

In what can be seen as a first major political setback for the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh that goes to simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls on 11th April, at least 18 party leaders, including party general secretary Jarpum Gambin, Home Minister Kumar Waii and Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin and six legislators have resigned from the party after being denied tickets. They have joined Conrad Sangma's National Peoples party (NPP), a key BJP ally which has decided to go solo across northeast.

Besides Mr Waii, Mr Jarkar and Mr Jarpum, the others to join the party are sitting BJP legislators Thangwang Wangham, Tapuk Taku, Pani Taram, Pangka Bage, Wangling Lowandong and Kardo Nyigyor and ex-minister Tsering Jurmey.

"NPP would now try to field candidates for at least 30-40 seats in the 60-member assembly. We will form our own government if we win in all the seats," said senior NPP leader Thomas Sangma.

The party leaders also alleged that while the BJP attacks the Congress on its dynasty politics, in Arunachal Pradesh, three tickets have gone to the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The NPP is expected to announce the final list of its candidates by Wednesday.

BJP has already declared a list 54 candidates for the assembly polls.

Mr Sangma last week said his party would field candidates in all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the north-eastern states.

"We are working towards fielding candidates in all the 25 Lok Sabha seats across the north-eastern states. It is not practically possible for us to immediately field candidates, but wherever we get a positive response and wherever it is possible to organise our party in a short period, we will field a candidate," he told news agency IANS.

