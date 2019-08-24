Arun Jaitley's Love For Amritsar And Its Street Food Was Unmatched

Locals remembered how Arun Jaitley loved to go around Amritsar and interact with people

As Amritsar was his maternal grandparents' home, the love of former Union minister Arun Jaitley for the city had no match. He was also very fond of Amritsari street food and the city's culture, recall locals. Arun Jaitley died today in Delhi at the age of 66.

Paying rich tributes to the BJP leader, locals remembered how he loved to go around on the streets and interact with people.

Local BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who was the covering candidate for him during the 2017 bypoll for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, said Arun Jaitley acted as a bridge for the historic SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab.

"He was a visionary leader and was one of the tallest figures in the country's political history," said Mr Chhina, adding that the nation lost a statesman-politician who was an asset not only for the party, but for the whole nation.

"He used to love Amritsari street food and culture and knew all the eating joints in the walled city areas. His love for the city was matchless as Amritsar was his ''nanka'' (maternal parents' home)," the BJP leader said.

Arun Jaitley would always say that Hindu-Sikh unity was paramount in Punjab and was the votary for SAD-BJP political partnership, he said.

Local resident Gunbir Singh said Arun Jaitley used to cherish the food at Kesar Da Dhaba, Kultcha Land and Giani Tea where he would chat with the residents at length in Punjabi.

He visited the Khalsa College several times and loved to interact with the students.

