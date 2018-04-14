Arun Jaitley To Take Oath For Fresh Rajya Sabha Term Tomorrow The ceremony will take place in the chambers of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Share EMAIL PRINT Arun Jaitley was on April 3 re-appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following the election. (File) New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment, will take oath tomorrow for his new six years term in the Rajya Sabha.



The ceremony will take place in the chambers of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.



Mr Jaitley, 65, was elected recently from Uttar Pradesh and will take oath at a special ceremony due to his health condition.



"The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri @arunjaitley will take oath as Member of Rajya Sabha tomorrow, 15th April, 2018. The Vice President & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu will administer the oath to Shri Jaitley in his Chamber in Parliament House," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.



The ceremony is likely to take place at 11:00 AM, sources said.



Mr Jaitley was on April 3 once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following the re-election.



He has not been going to his North Block office since April 2. He underwent dialysis at AIIMS on April 9 and has been confined to a controlled environment' at home.



He had cancelled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet.



"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.



Mr Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.



He had a heart surgery several years ago.



