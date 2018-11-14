'Failed Politics': Arun Jaitley's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Rafale

"Falsehood is not a substitute for Rahul Gandhi's failed politics," Arun Jaitley said. (File)

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Congress President's failed politics is compelling him to resort to 'falsehood', 'petty hair-splitting' and making the Rafale deal a controversy.

Mr Jaitley also said that it was the Congress-led UPA which delayed the purchase the Rafale aircraft which was necessary to improve the combat ability of Indian Air Force.

The Union finance minister responded to allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force.

"Falsehood is not a substitute for Rahul Gandhi's failed politics. Realising that the Modi government bought the Rafale at a price cheaper than what UPA was negotiating the disrupters are now reporting to petty hair-splitting," Mr Jaitley tweeted.

The Centre on Monday disclosed pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets to the Supreme Court. It said they were negotiated on "better terms" and that the Defence Procurement Procedure was duly followed.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Modiji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket.

