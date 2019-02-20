Imran Khan's Muscle-Flexing A Form Of Confession, Says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed Imran Khan at a cabinet briefing in Delhi.

Imran Khan's statement on the Pulwama terror attack was a form of confession, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, hours after the Pakistani Prime Minister denied the country's involvement in the strike but warned India against any retaliatory action.

"This confession may be in the form of muscle-flexing and those perpetrators are admittedly located in the country of which Shri Khan is the Prime Minister," Mr Jaitley said, speaking at a cabinet briefing on Tuesday evening.

The minister slammed the Pakistani Prime Minister for not making even a "pretext" of outright condemnation of the Pulwama attack and showing not even "lip sympathy" for the bereaved families.

Mocking Mr Khan's demand for "actionable intelligence" from India, Mr Jaitley said India had provided the neighbouring country evidence and intelligence related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack but the country did not do anything about it.

Days after the terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad that left 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force dead, Imran Khan released a video statement on Tuesday, denying the country's involvement.

Mr Khan also said Pakistan would retaliate if India attacked. "All this 'attack Pakistan' talk is all keeping elections in mind. But if at all these are serious, please make note of one thing clearly - Pakistan will not think of retaliating, it will retaliate," he said.

Responding to the comment, Mr Jaitley, "Our security forces are extremely confident of dealing with the situation. The masterminds have been liquidated and our security forces will continue to keep the vigil. The global community has endorsed India's stand in a major way."