Arun Jaitley's Last Rites At Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat Tomorrow: JP Nadda

Arun Jaitley died at AIIMS hospital today after prolonged illness.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley's body will cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow, said BJP Working President JP Nadda on Saturday.

"From AIIMS, Arun Jaitley's body will be taken to his home in Kailash colony. His body will be kept there till 10 am tomorrow and from there it will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin from the BJP headquarters to the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," Mr Nadda said.

He, however, added the timing for the cremation of Mr Jaitley's body is yet to be decided.

Praising the veteran BJP leader for his contribution to the nation and the party, Mr Nadda said, "All the people of India are deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley Ji. Pleasant by personality, a team player by attitude and a savior for the government in times of need, he served the party and nation with full commitment."

Mr Nadda added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Mr Jaitley's family members and that the whole cadre of BJP was with them in this hour of grief.

The former finance minister died at the age of 66, at AIIMS, New Delhi. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's cardio-neuro-centre.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Mr Jaitley who was kept on life support.

