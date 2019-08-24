'Huge Loss To Nation': Leaders Across Party Lines Remember Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley's death on Saturday is being mourned by politicians across party lines. The former finance minister, who was much loved and respected by everyone, died at Delhi's AIIMS at 12:07 pm at the age of 66.

Condolences poured in on Twitter of various politicians as well as citizens who remembered the popular leader and shared memories with him.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mr Jaitley and wrote that he has lost a valued friend.

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!

BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society.

"Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation.



He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends.

"Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji's presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Mr Singh wrote.

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote that nation will always remember his contributions.

काले धन पर कार्यवाही की बात हो, एक देश-एक कर ‘जीएसटी' के स्वप्न को साकार करने की बात हो, विमुद्रीकरण की बात हो या आम आदमी को राहत पहुंचाने की बात, उनके हर निर्णय में देश और देश की जनता का कल्याण निहित था।



देश उन्हें उनके अत्यंत सरल एवं संवेदनशील व्यक्तित्व के लिए सदैव याद रखेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

"A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary Arun Jaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti," Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted.

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP"

Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP

"Will always miss him," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

निशब्द हूं, अरुण जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। देश को उनकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी। राज्यसभा में पक्ष और विपक्ष में रहते उनके दिए भाषण हमेशा चिरन्तन रहेंगे। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her tribute, wrote, "Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers."

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers

The veteran BJP leader, who was brought in to the hospital on August 9, had been put on life support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

He was admitted to AIIMS for treatment in May.

Mr Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Mr Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.

He had undergone a kidney transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Mr Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

