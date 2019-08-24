'Arun Jaitley Pulled Economy Out Of Gloom': Rajnath Singh Tweets Tribute

Arun Jaitley was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on August 9. (File)

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who died today in Delhi after a prolonged illness, will always be "remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.

"Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji's presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," Mr Singh tweeted.

Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track.



The BJP will miss Arunji's presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Mr Jaitley died today at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 66.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. Honourable Member of Parliament and former finance minister, government of India at 12:07 pm on 24 August, 2019. Shri Arun jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors," said AIIMS in a statement.

Mr Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.