"Artistes Not Party Workers": Opposition Rips Into DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's "nuts and bolts" comment about cine artistes has drawn indignant protests from the state's Opposition BJP. The state's Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said it was up to the artistes whether they join a political protest or not and it showed a "bad mindset" on his part.

"Artistes are not your party workers. Don't treat artists the way you treat your party workers. Learn to respect artists," read a rough translation of his vernacular post on social media platform X.

"Dear DCM DK Shivakumar, it is not upto the Congress party's discretion whether or not film artists will come to the political march. Your statement that artists who march for the Congress party will get recognition, otherwise they will not, does not bring glory to your position.

"Threats and hooliganism have no place in democracy. The BJP government had provided significant support to the film industry. If actor Ambareesh were alive today, he would have given a fitting response. The film industry must condemn these statements, as they are an insult to artists. D.K. Shivakumar should apologize," he said in a statement.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal Secular said it was the prerogative of actors to support any movement launched in the state. "Some might have decided against participating to stop identifying themselves with any party," he said.

On Saturday, Mr Shivakumar, in an outburst at the inauguration of Bengaluru International Film Festival, slammed the film fraternity for its thin turnout at the event as well as the Congress's Mekedatu padayatra. "If the government does not grant permission for shooting, they cannot make a film. They cannot proceed with shooting. I also know exactly where to tighten the nuts and bolts, please understand that," he had said.

Then he had doubled down on the comment in face of criticism.

"This film festival is not a private event of some politicians and some actors. It is a programme for the entire industry, yet only a few actors have participated. Why should the government conduct the film festival if the actors, directors, producers and exhibitors are not interested? Treat it as an appeal or as a caution, but the film fraternity must attend such events in the future," read a statement from his office.

The statement also clarified his stand about the foot march, underscoring it was about ensuring drinking water for Bengaluru.

"Mekedatu padayatra was to get drinking water for Bengaluru. It was a fight for the interest of the state. In spite of the Covid, Siddaramaiah and I took out a 150 km padayatra. No one from the film industry, with the exception of a few, turned up to show their support in spite of us extending invitations to all. I am angry about it," he said.

The 2022 foot march demanded the implementation of a balancing reservoir in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district.