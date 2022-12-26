Artist Plays Hit Kesariya, Mumbai Cops Stop To Watch. Anushka Sharma Reacts

Mumbai Cops enjoyng the performance

A video shared by the Mumbai Police has gone viral where two of its officers are seen attending an impromptu music session on the roadside at night.

Uploaded on Instagram, the video shows a boy sitting on a parked scooter. He is playing the guitar and singing the hit track Kesariya from the 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. As the camera pans, we see a police officer on a bike and the other official standing patiently to enjoy the music. “Mumbaikar Mumbai Police - a great 'love storiyan' indeed!” the caption read.

As the video did rounds on social media, a user, who seemed impressed by the police's gesture, asked, “Can we get Mumbai Police in Chennai too?”

Responding to the tweet, the Mumbai Police wrote, “We are here for you online, 24/7. Else, you are always welcome to our fine city of Mumbai! We assure you we will be there to protect and serve.”

We are here for you online, 24/7. Else, you are always welcome to our fine city of Mumbai! We assure you we will be there to protect and serve. https://t.co/4d6IkcsS4n — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 26, 2022

The video amassed more than 5 lakh views on Instagram and even caught the attention of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who shared it in her Stories with a red heart emoji.

Other users too lauded the Mumbai Police. “Man, I love Bombay and the police there! Y'all make us feel so safe and secure!” a user wrote.

Another said, “Mumbai police deserve this. Also, as our city has different cultures, I hope every officer will try to make a more peaceful environment around them and will try their best to make people feel safe. Proud of our Mumbai police”.

“Hands down, nothing like Mumbai Police! We thank you for keeping us safe,” a comment read.

One asked, “Can we get Mumbai police in Punjab too?”

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had come up with a witty video to create awareness about online scams. In the clip, two people are seen facing each other. The text on one of them reads, “Scammers asking you for OTP” while on the other it reads, "You giving scammers your OTP."