Won't Accept Nepal's Artificial Enlargement Of Territorial Claims: India

KP Sharma Oli said that the constitution will be amended to formally adopt the newly issued map

India today said Nepal's claim to Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani was "artificial enlargement of territorial claim" and will not be accepted. Nepal has even issued a new map including the areas and its Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had made belligerent remarks about a virus from India.

Asked about the matter today, the foreign ministry said the Nepal government's unilateral act "is not based on historical facts and evidence".

The move, ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, was contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through dialogue.

"Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," he added.