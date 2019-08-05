Special Status For Jammu And Kashmir Scrapped: 5 Points About Article 370

New Delhi: Article 370, which confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be removed, said Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament this morning. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of his cabinet at his house this morning. Jammu and Kashmir will also be "reorganised," said the Home Minister as talk builds of the state being trifurcated into three distinct areas - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Amid chaos in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said Article 370 would be scrapped

Here are five points to know about Article 370

Article 370 is a 'temporary provision' granting Jammu and Kashmir special autonomous status. It allows the state to draft its own Constitution and restricts parliament's legislative powers over the state. The government therefore needs approval from the state government for all laws, except those relating to defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications. Also under Article 370 the parliament cannot increase or reduce the state's borders As a result, Jammu and Kashmir residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians. It also confers powers such as need of "concurrence of the state government" if the central government plans to make amendments to the concurrent list of subjects. Under Article 370, the centre can only declare an emergency in the state in case of war or external aggression; this rules out doing so for internal disturbances, unless made specifically at the request of the state government.

