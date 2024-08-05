Article 370 Abrogation Watershed Moment In Nation's History: PM Modi

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the step as a watershed moment in the nation's history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He said in a post on X, "I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times."

He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution, he said.

Today we mark 5 years since the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(A), a watershed moment in our nation's history. It was the start of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It meant that the Constitution of India was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2024

"With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay," the prime minister said.

The Modi government had on this day in 2019 annulled these articles that gave special rights to the then Jammu and Kashmir state, which was also divided into two Union territories.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)