Arrested Over "Girls Enjoy Rape" Remark, Right-Wing Activist Gets Bail

A local court on Monday granted conditional bail to right-wing activist TG Mohandas, a day after he was arrested by the Ernakulam Cyber Police in connection with a hate speech case.

Mohandas, a former state convenor of the BJP's Intellectual Cell and a former office-bearer of the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, which has close links with the RSS, was arrested from his residence in Kochi over remarks allegedly targeting students protesting in Delhi. He was later produced before the court.

While granting bail, the court directed Mohandas to appear before the investigating officer for questioning for three consecutive days, beginning tomorrow.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, arguing that his release could lead to the tampering of digital evidence, influence witnesses or result in a repetition of the alleged offence.

The court, however, granted bail after taking note of what it described as procedural lapses in the investigation, including the alleged failure to issue the mandatory notice before his arrest. The court also considered his age and health condition.

Mohandas is expected to be released shortly and is likely to address the media outside the Vanchiyoor court complex.