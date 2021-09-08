Arrested Mumbai Cop Files Plea For Transfer From Thane Hospital To Mumbai

Sachin Waze and nine other accused are currently in judicial custody. (File)

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, the prime accused in the "Antilia" bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, has moved a plea before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai seeking permission to be shifted from a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district, where he is currently admitted, to a hospital in Mumbai.

In his application filed on Tuesday, Mr Waze sought directions from the special court for shifting him to a hospital in Mumbai for his treatment and surgery, a defence lawyer said, adding that Mr Waze's plea will be heard on Thursday.

The NIA court on August 30 allowed Mr Waze, who was dismissed from service as Assistant Police Inspector (API), to get admitted at a private hospital for treatment for a heart ailment after he said he didn't want to become "another Stan Swamy", an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case who died in custody in July this year while awaiting bail on the health grounds.

Mr Waze was admitted to a private hospital in Bhiwandi after the court's permission. He and nine other accused are currently in judicial custody.

An explosives-laden vehicle was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence "Antilia" on February 25. Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who had claimed to be the owner of that vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

In the charge sheet filed in the special court last week, the NIA said that Mr Waze had placed the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house to regain his reputation as a "super cop".

Mr Hiran was subsequently killed as Mr Waze thought him to be the "weak link" in the conspiracy, the NIA said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)