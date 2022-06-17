Arrested Maharashtra Leaders' Plea For Voting In Council Polls Rejected

Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh had approached the high court earlier this week. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the petitions filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking its permission to cast votes in the June 20 Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Justice N J Jamadar rejected their plea and said he will give a detailed order with reasons for rejecting their pleas by this evening.

Mr Malik and Mr Deshmukh, both NCP leaders, are currently lodged in a prison here on charges of money laundering and corruption in separate cases.

They had approached the high court earlier this week on the ground that since they are members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of their constituency, they ought to be given an opportunity to vote in the elections.

The ED's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, had opposed their pleas saying that the law imposed a bar on prison inmates from casting votes and therefore, the high court must not intervene and render the legal provision ineffectual.

The elections for 10 seats in the Upper House of the state Legislature will be held on Monday. Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for the MLC polls. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state have nominated two candidates each, while the opposition BJP has fielded five candidates for these elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)