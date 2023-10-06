Arrest Of NewsClick Founder, HR Head Challenged, High Court Seeks Cops' Reply

The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the police on petitions challenging the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also sought the response of the city police on the applications seeking interim release of Mr Purkayastha and Mr Chakravarty till the pendency of their petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 9.

Mr Purkayastha and Mr Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed the NewsClick's office in Delhi. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The duo is currently in police custody.

