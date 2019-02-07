Around 15.7 Lakh Public Complaints Against Government Departments In 2018

14.83 lakh complaints were received by the centre on an online platform (Representational)

Around 15.7 lakh public grievances were received last year against various central government departments, Union minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Of these, 14.98 lakh were disposed of and nearly 8.4 lakh grievances were pending, he said in a written reply.

In 2017, around 18.66 lakh public grievances were received of which 17.7 lakh were disposed of, said Mr Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

As many as 14.83 lakh such complaints were received by the central government on an online platform -- Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- in 2017. Of these, 12.62 lakh were resolved.

"Regular review meetings are held to monitor both disposed and pending grievances in the respective departments and also in Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India," the minister said.