Army To Give Its Cows To Government Departments For Rs 1,000 Per Animal

Rs 1,000 will be charged per animal (Representational)

Nearly a year after the defence ministry ordered closure of 39 military farms across the country, the Army has decided to "transfer" all the cattle kept there to government departments or dairy cooperatives at a nominal cost of Rs 1,000 per animal.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, said all the cattle in the military farms will be transferred to central and state government departments or to state cooperatives.

He said a cost of Rs 1,000 will be charged per animal.

The minister was asked whether high-yielding cows numbering 15,000 have no buyers given their high maintenance cost.

In August last year, the defence ministry had announced a series of reform measures for the Indian Army which included shutting down the military farms.

These farms are occupying around 20,000 acres of defence land across the country and the Army was spending around Rs 300 crore for their maintenance.

The firms were set up by the British to ensure supply of milk to Army units.