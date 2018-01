The body of an Army jawan, who had gone missing after being washed away by the Chenab during an exercise earlier this month, has been recovered from the river in a border area of Jammu district, police said today.Mandeep Singh, from Punjab, drowned in the river at Doomi in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on January 8, they said.The jawan was undergoing training with a few Army personnel at the school in Doomi when he reportedly drowned.The body was recovered in Pargwal area yesterday. It has been handed over to the Army after a post-mortem examination at a hospital in Akhnoor, the police said.