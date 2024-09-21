Army Jawan Killed, 6 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Kathua

The Rising Star Corps of the Army held a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tributes to the soldier.

An Army jawan was killed and six others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Sukrala Devi temple on Machedi-Billawar road on Friday when the troops were on patrol in the remote area, they said.

Rescuers, including locals, rushed to the scene and took the seven injured soldiers to a hospital where one of them Sepoy Ramkishor was declared brought dead, the officials said.

The Rising Star Corps of the Army held a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tributes to the soldier.

Rising Star Corps deeply regrets the unfortunate & untimely demise of #Braveheart Sep Ramkishor, while on operational duty.

"Rising Star Corps deeply regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of braveheart Sep Ramkishor, while on operational duty. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & is committed to their support," it said in a post on X.

