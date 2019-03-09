'Army Soldier Safe': Government Denies Report Jawan Kidnapped In J&K

Defence Ministry said Army soldier on leave from Budgam was not kidnapped (Representational)

The Defence Ministry today said media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir were "incorrect". Army jawan Mohammad Yaseen Bhat was on a month-long leave and visiting his home at Qazipora Chadoora in the district, 28 km from Srinagar.

Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, a rifleman in the Army, had returned home on February 26.

"Clarification. Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided," the Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted this morning.

There is heightened security in Kashmir valley after last month's attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama; 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

In June last year, Aurangzeb - a rifleman with 44 Rashtriya Rifles - was kidnapped and shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama when he was travelling in a private vehicle, on his way home in Poonch to celebrate Eid with his family.

The soldier's killing had led to an outpouring of grief in his village in Mendhar, 250 km from Sirnagar. About 50 men claimed that they left their lucrative jobs in Saudi Arabia to return permanently to Salani village, to join the police and the Army to avenge the death of their friend and fellow villager.

Aurangzeb's murder was followed by the killing of two policemen and a CRPF jawan when they were home on leave.