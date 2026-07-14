Army Soldier, Father Killed By Cousin In Bihar After Fight Over Banana Tree

Over a dispute linked to a banana tree, a man shot dead his cousin and uncle in Bihar's Vaishali.

Among the victims is an army soldier who had been on leave from duty. The elderly man was his father.

A banana tree had been planted on a road, which was troubling commuters. The army soldier's father had cut down some trees to clear the way. Among the trees was the banana tree.

The Army soldier, Jitendra Kumar, was posted in Delhi and had returned home a few days ago after a relative died from electrocution.

A fight erupted between Kumar and his cousin, Jagdish Rai, over the cutting down of the banana tree.

Police arrived on the scene and resolved the matter.

However, hours later, Rai allegedly shot dead Kumar and his father, Munarik Rai.

The father died on the spot, while the son, Jitendra, was taken to Sadar Hospital in critical condition for treatment and died later.

The accused was shot in both legs by the police in an encounter. He was undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital.