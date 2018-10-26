Soldier, 22, Killed As Protesters Throw Stones At Army Convoy In Kashmir

Rajendra Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand, had joined the army in 2016.

A soldier was killed after protesters threw stones at an army convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an army spokesperson said today.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Rajendra Singh, was part of a quick reaction team responsible for providing security cover to a Border Roads Organisation team. ANI quoted an army official as saying that Mr Singh, who was critically injured in the incident, died despite being given medical assistance.

"Although Rajendra Singh was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital, he succumbed to his injury," the official said.

Mr Singh, a resident of Badena in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, had joined the army in 2016. An only child, he is survived by his parents.

The soldier was among three army personnel who were killed in separate incidents over the last two days. An army spokesperson said their remains have been flown to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

The other dead soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Brajesh Kumar (32), who sustained fatal splinter injuries during an encounter in Sopore's Malgunipura earlier today, and Sepoy Ngamsiamliana (23), who died in a terrorist attack on an army camp at Luragam village in Tral on Thursday. While Mr Kumar hailed from Nanawin village in Himachal Pradesh, Mr Ngamsiamliana was a resident of Rengtekawn village in Mizoram.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary expressed grief over the deaths on Twitter. "Very sad to see such young men give their lives. A number of our jawans have been killed recently. Have to respect the sentiment that drives our young men & women to serve the nation despite perils," he tweeted.