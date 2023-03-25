Army Soldier, 2 Others Killed As Car Hits Truck In Rajasthan

The incident took place late on Friday night. (Representational)

An Army soldier, his wife and mother-in-law were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sojat police station area on the Ajmer-Ahmedabad Highway late Friday night. The victims have been identified as soldier Prabhu Bhai (33), his wife Sushila Patel (30) and mother-in-law Santosh Ben (55).

The three were residents of Gujarat and were going to a religious place in Nagaur when the accident took place.

Prabhu was posted in Suratgarh, they added.

