Army Retaliates To Pak Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

The Army retaliated to heavy Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri (File)

Several houses in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were damaged due to heavy shelling by Pakistani forces on Sunday, senior police officer Brijesh said.

"Today, firing and heavy mortar shelling from across the border started in the morning, targeting Deeing and Kalal villages. No one was killed but several structures were damaged," he said.

He said several measures have been taken by the administration to ensure the safety of people in the region. "We move our mobile bunkers and provide security to the people who live in the area where firing and shelling occurs. The villagers also have bunkers at their homes, which they use to hide during shelling," he said.

The shelling from the Pakistani side started at 9 am and continued till afternoon. The Army retaliated to the heavy fire from across the border.

A villager said Pakistan has been targeting civilian areas to cause maximum casualty.

"In every ceasefire violation, the Pakistani Army targets residential areas through mortar shelling," a villager said.

