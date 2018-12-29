Army Rescues Over 3,000 Tourists Stuck In Sikkim Due To Heavy Snowfall

The stranded tourists in Sikkim have been provided food, shelter and warm clothes by the Army.

All India | Reported by , Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: December 29, 2018 10:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Army Rescues Over 3,000 Tourists Stuck In Sikkim Due To Heavy Snowfall

Stranded tourists in Sikkim being attended by the Army staff.


Gangtok: 

The Indian Army has rescued over 3,000 tourists who were stuck near the India-China border in Sikkim's Nathula Pass due to heavy snowfall. The jawans have vacated their barracks to accommodate the stranded tourists.

The stranded tourists include women  and children and have been provided food, shelter and warm clothes by the Army, a Defence Ministry official said.

"300 to 400 civil vehicles were stranded near 17 Mile carrying tourists who were returning after visiting Nathu La Pass along the Indo-China border. The Indian Army immediately swung into action to provide rescue and relief to the stranded tourists including food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines," the official told news agency ANI.

5mg5nvao

The Army jawans vacated their barracks to accommodate the stranded tourists.

Around 1,500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, while the remaining tourists were shifted to 13 Mile, the official said.

The Army has also provided heavy machines and dozers of the Border Roads Organisation for snow clearance and restoration of road connectivity.

g8fhi7g4

Due to heavy snow on roads, the Army is unable to move the tourists further.

Due to heavy snow cover on roads and freezing temperature, the Army is unable to move the tourists ahead, but say that the evacuation operation will continue till all stranded tourists are safely moved out towards Gangtok.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sikkimstranded touristsnathula pass

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMeghalaya MineTata SkyPaytm KYCKamala Mill FireNirav ModiDwarka Shelter HomeGaganyaan PlanPoco F2Nokia 9Philippines Earthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................