Army Public Relations Officer Arrested In Assam Woman Murder Case

The body has been sent for autopsy at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (Representational)

A defence public relations officer (PRO) was arrested today in connection with the alleged murder of a woman in Assam's Tezpur.

Lieutenant Colonel Amarinder Singh Walia has been serving as the defence PRO of the Indian Army's 4 Corps, police sources said.

Sources said he was detained by the police with help from the army in a case linked to the alleged murder of a woman.

According to the police, the body of a 35-year old woman was found wrapped in a big plastic bag in Kamrup's Changsari on February 15.

The woman has been identified as Bandana Shree, who had gone to Varanasi. She returned to Guwahati on February 14 to meet Lieutenant Colonel Walia.

The police said the woman was kidnapped and killed and then dropped on the highway.

The body has been sent for autopsy at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"We have arrested Amarinder Singh Walia and started questioning. Our investigation is at a preliminary stage and we cannot reveal much for now," a police officer said.