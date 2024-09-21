Army, Police Recover More Weapons In Violence-Hit Manipur

Army and police recovered a large number of weapons in Manipur

The army and the police in joint operations recovered a significant number of weapons and ammunition in crisis-hit Manipur today, the army said in a statement.

The joint forces conducted searches in the fringe areas in southern Manipur's hill district Churachandpur, Thoubal, and Imphal East.

These operations underscore the army's ongoing peace efforts in the region, with the demilitarisation of the local population as a primary objective, the army said.

In the first operation, a combined team of the army and the police carried out searches in the heavily forested upper reaches of Thangjing Ridge in Churachandpur district. They recovered two 9 mm pistols along with two magazines, a single-barrel rifle, two locally fabricated rockets measuring 5.5 feet and 3 feet, a modified long-range mortar, two modified medium-range mortars, four mortar bombs, nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 6.2 kg of explosives, and war-like stores, the army said.

In another joint operation, the forces carried out searches at Changbi village on the outskirts of Thoubal and Imphal East districts. They recovered two carbine machine guns, two pistols, a single-barrel gun, nine hand grenades, eleven rounds of small arms ammunition and other warlike stores, the army said.

The successful recovery of these arms and explosives highlights the seamless coordination between the army and local law enforcement agencies, reflecting their shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the region, the army said.

All the recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the army said.