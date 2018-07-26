Army Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Kargil Vijay Divas

Kargil war is regarded as a testimony of the Indian Army's grit and determination. (File)

The Army today paid glowing tributes here to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary was commemorated by paying rich tributes to the martyrs in imposing wreath laying ceremonies at the "Balidan Stambh" and "Tiger War Memorial" in Jammu.

The wreaths were laid by Lt Gen Y V K Mohan, General Officer Commanding, Rising Star Corps and Maj Gen Sanjay Singh, GOC, Tiger division at the eternal flame of the War Memorial.

The martyrs were also paid homage by their kith and kin, gallantry awardees of the Kargil war, senior Army officers and veterans besides the civilian dignitaries.

Among veterans, Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh also paid tributes to the martyrs. A guard of honour was also presented during the wreath laying ceremony.

The tributes were also paid to the martyrs at the Tiger War Memorial by Lt Gen Mohan, Maj Gen Singh, NCC cadets & several Army veterans including Vir Chakra awardee Col Vir Shahi.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate India's resounding victory over Pakistan in Operation Vijay, 1999.

The Kargil war is regarded as a testimony of the Indian Army's grit and determination, in which the soldiers exhibited dauntless courage, resilience, valour and fought against all odds in bone chilling temperatures of the high altitude mountains in Kargil.

The Army evicted the entrenched infiltrators from the icy heights and ensured a convincing victory for the country