Army Major Killed While Defusing IED In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The explosive had been planted by intruders from Pakistan along the Line of Control. (Representational)

An Major-rank Army officer was killed today while defusing an improvised explosive device at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.

The explosive had been planted by intruders from Pakistan about 1.5 kilometres inside the Line of Control. Sources in the army suspect a Border Action Team of the Pakistan army could be involved.

Today's incident comes just 48 hours after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On Thursday afternoon, a suicide bomber detonated a car-load of explosives next to a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar.