Army Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The JCO was on duty at a post in Sonawali Gali in Mankote sector when he suddenly fell unconscious on Tuesday morning, they said.

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2019 14:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Army Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The officer was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)


Jammu: 

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) died today apparently after suffering a massive heart attack while performing his duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The JCO was on duty at a post in Sonawali Gali in Mankote sector when he suddenly fell unconscious on Tuesday morning, they said.

The officer was then shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the body was handed over to his unit after legal formalities.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

army officer diesArmy officer dies of heart attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kumbh Mela Makar SankrantiKanhaiya KumarIND vs AUSLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenJustice AK SikriVasundhara RajeInterim BudgetPongal 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................