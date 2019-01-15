Army Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The officer was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) died today apparently after suffering a massive heart attack while performing his duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The JCO was on duty at a post in Sonawali Gali in Mankote sector when he suddenly fell unconscious on Tuesday morning, they said.

The officer was then shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the body was handed over to his unit after legal formalities.