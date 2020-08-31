Army Officer Dies In Ladakh During Loading Of Infantry Combat Vehicle: Report

Captain Dikshant Thapa died on the spot, Army sources said

An Indian Army officer died in Ladakh on Sunday in an accident that took place during the loading of an infantry combat vehicle, Army sources said.

Captain Dikshant Thapa died on the spot, they said.

While the infantry combat vehicle was being loaded, a civil truck rammed into the trailer due to which it toppled, the sources said.

The infantry combat vehicle toppled over from the trailer and fell on Captain Thapa and he died due to his injuries, they said.

The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)