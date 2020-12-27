Army Officer Among 3 Named In J&K Police Chargesheet In Shopian Encounter

Shopian Encounter: The chargesheet was filed by the head of the SIT team. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir police have filed a chargesheet against three people, including an Army officer, in the alleged fake encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir earlier this year.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Principal District and Sessions judge Shopian on Saturday by the head of the Special Investigation Team.

The accused have been changed for hatching a conspiracy, kidnapping and killing three cousins from Rajouri district in the orchards of Amshipora in Shopian in July.

The army had also shown recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition from the "encounter" site.

A probe conducted by the army has already indicted its troops involved in the encounter on July 18. Army has said that disciplinary action under Army act is being taken against the accused.

Days after the controversial encounter and claims by a top Army officer of killing Pakistani terrorists and eliminating major terror threat in Shopian, locals alleged that the three young men killed in the encounter were three cousins who were working as labourers in Shopian.

The police chargesheet was filed two days after Army said that the process of recording the 'summary of evidence' has been completed in the case.

"The same is being examined by the concerned authorities in consultation with legal advisors for proceeding further," said an Army spokesman.

He said Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations.

Earlier, a court of court of inquiry instituted by the army had found that troops have exceeded powers vested under Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) and and acted in contravention to "Do's and Don'ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) approved by the Supreme Court".

"The inquiry ordered by the Army authorities into Operation Amshipora has been concluded. The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the have been contravened" a Defense spokesman had said.