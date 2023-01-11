Army Officer Among 3 Soldiers Dead After Fall Into Jammu And Kashmir Gorge

The Junior Commissioned Officer and two other Armymen were conducting a regular operation in Kupwara when their vehicle skidded off a snow-covered track

The Armymen were conducting an operation when the incident took place. (Representational)

Srinagar:

An Army officer was among 3 soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after they fell into a deep gorge.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two other Armymen were conducting a regular operation at Machhal sector in Kupwara when their vehicle skidded off a snow-covered track and they were flung into the gorge, the Army said. The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered.

"Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow. @NorthernComd_IA" the Army's Chinar Corps tweeted from its official handle.

Further details on the incident are yet to come in.

