Army Officer Among 3 Soldiers Dead After Fall Into Jammu And Kashmir Gorge

The Armymen were conducting an operation when the incident took place. (Representational)

An Army officer was among 3 soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after they fell into a deep gorge.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two other Armymen were conducting a regular operation at Machhal sector in Kupwara when their vehicle skidded off a snow-covered track and they were flung into the gorge, the Army said. The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered.

Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow.@NorthernComd_IApic.twitter.com/AjULhI33Ne — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 11, 2023

Further details on the incident are yet to come in.