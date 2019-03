The soldier was kidnapped this evening (Representational)

An army man has been kidnapped by terrorists from his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The soldier was on a month-long leave and visiting his home in Qazipora Chadoora in the district.

He was kidnapped by armed terrorists who stormed his home this evening.

Officials say efforts are on to locate the army man.

More details are awaited.