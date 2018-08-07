Army Major, 3 Soldiers Killed In North Kashmir During Infiltration Bid

An Indian Army Major and three soldiers were killed while trying to stop an infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Gurez

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 07, 2018 12:27 IST
Army has called reinforcements to go after remaining terrorists in North Kashmir's Gurez (File)

Srinagar: 

An Indian Army Major and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight with a large group of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from Gurez in north Kashmir today.

The infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were also shot dead, the army said in a statement. There were some eight terrorists in the group that tried to cross the Line of Control or LoC at the relatively peaceful Gurez, 125 km from Srinagar.

They were intercepted right on the LoC by the Indian soldiers, leading to a fierce gunfight. The encounter is still going on and the army has called in reinforcements to go after the remaining terrorists.

The Pakistani forces have been targeting Indian positions at Gurez since Monday night, in what the army believes was an attempt to provide covering fire to the group of heavily armed infiltrators.

More details are awaited.

