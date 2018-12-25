Army Jawan Shot Dead Colleague Over Argument In Jammu And Kashmir: Cops

Police said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the killing of the Army Jawan. (Representational)

An Army jawan allegedly shot dead his colleague following an argument with him in an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Tuesday.

"Army Havialdar Rajesh Dakua was fired upon by his colleague at an army camp in Bhaderwah last night. He was brought to the hospital, where he died after ten minutes", a senior Police officer told PTI.

40-year-old jawan was posted at 4, Rastriya Rifles headquarters at Bhaderwah, he said adding that the jawan, who opened fire killing his colleague is yet to be arrested as police have asked for his custody from the Army.

The exact reason behind the killing is not known, he said.

An argument over some issue is the reason behind the rage, an Army officer said, adding the accused will soon be handed over to the police.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said.