Army Jawan Alleges Assault By Samajwadi Party MLA Supporters Over PM Remarks

An Army jawan has alleged that he was assaulted by supporters of a Samajwadi Party MLA after he objected to the legislator's purported remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Hansemau village under Satrikh police station limits on Thursday evening.

The complainant, Vikas Deep, an Army soldier for the past 18 years, said he is currently on leave and is visiting his native village.

In his complaint, Deep alleged that during the public meeting, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Barabanki (Sadar) Suresh Yadav made objectionable remarks against the prime minister. When he peacefully objected and took the microphone to protest the language used, the MLA's supporters abused and assaulted him.

The soldier claimed that he sustained injuries as he was punched and kicked. He was rescued by others present at the spot. He sought the registration of an FIR and legal action against Yadav and his supporters.

Deep said he has also informed Army officials about the incident.

However, programme organiser Sher Bahadur Singh denied the allegations of assault.

Yadav was addressing the gathering about his work when the jawan tried to snatch the microphone, disrupting the event. There was a large crowd at the venue. There was some jostling, but no assault took place, he said.

Station House Officer, Satrikh, D K Singh, said a complaint has been received regarding the incident and the matter has also come to police's notice through social media.

"An investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)