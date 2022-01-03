Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Line of Control In J&K's Poonch

Search of the area lead to recovery of ammunition and Pak currency, said an official (Representational)

An infiltration attempt by terrorists was scuttled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Troops guarding the Hamirpur area of Bhimber Gali sector picked up the movement of a group of suspected terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border under the cover of darkness, they said.

The alert troops scuttled the infiltration bid by challenging the group that fled back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the officials said.

A landmine, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, also exploded during the abortive attempt, they said, adding a magazine of AK assault rifle and some Pakistani currency notes were recovered during the search of the area.

Blood stains were also noticed, suggesting that one of the intruders was injured in the explosion but managed to flee with the help of his associates, they said.

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO, Defence (Jammu), said in a statement, “On 02 January, 2022, at around 2030 hrs, a group of Pakistani terrorists were observed attempting infiltration through the Bhimber Gali Sector. Our alert troops foiled the infiltration bid, and subsequent search of the area lead to recovery of ammunition and Pakistani currency left behind by the fleeing terrorists.” “Indian Army is vigilant and alert to the nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempts,” he added.

