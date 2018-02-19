Army Foils Infiltration Attempt In Jammu And Kashmir, Terrorist Killed

In a statement, the army said soldiers were responding to shelling and indiscriminate firing from Pakistani troops around 5 pm, when they saw a movement along the Line of Control. When the soldiers opened fire at the intruders, they responded and a gunbattle started. The cover fire from the Pakistan Army posts continued meanwhile.
One armed intruder was killed and at least two others sustained serious injuries and were seen returning towards the Pakistani post, the army said. The dead terrorist was found to be carrying a virtual arsenal, which included rocket launchers, several categories of grenades, Molotov cocktails and a large amount of ammunition.
