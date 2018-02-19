Army Foils Infiltration Attempt In Jammu And Kashmir, Terrorist Killed

Updated: February 19, 2018 19:55 IST
A huge volume of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist killed in Kashmir.

New Delhi:  An armed terrorist has been killed and two others injured as they tried to slip across the Line of Control under cover fire from the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration attempt was made on Sunday evening at Gulpur, near Poonch in south Kashmir, the army said today.


In a statement, the army said soldiers were responding to shelling and indiscriminate firing from Pakistani troops around 5 pm, when they saw a movement along the Line of Control. When the soldiers opened fire at the intruders, they responded and a gunbattle started. The cover fire from the Pakistan Army posts continued meanwhile.


One armed intruder was killed and at least two others sustained serious injuries and were seen returning towards the Pakistani post, the army said. The dead terrorist was found to be carrying a virtual arsenal, which included rocket launchers, several categories of grenades, Molotov cocktails and a large amount of ammunition.

The army said they would hand over the dead terrorist's body to Pakistan, which is yet to accept the bodies of the four terrorists involved in the attack on Sunjuwan army camp, which took place earlier this month.

 

