Army Flags Off Cycling Expedition To Visit J&K, Himachal's Border Villages

The Army on Tuesday flagged off a cycle expedition that will cover a distance of 525 kilometres in 13 days and visit 100 border villages of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh to reconnect with veterans and ''Veer Naris'', an official said.

The expedition by the Jammu-based Tiger Division, also aimed at motivating young people to join the armed forces, is part of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war which is being celebrated as the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the defence spokesperson said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, Major General Neeraj Gosain flagged off the cycle expedition from the Satwari cantonment on Tuesday morning.

The expedition by 12 cyclists from the Garhwal Rifles unit, which took part in the Kargil war, would culminate at Yol cantonment in Himachal Pradesh after covering a distance of 525 km in 13 days, the spokesman said.

