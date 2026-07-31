Army Downs Pakistani Spy Drone Near LoC, Memory Card Recovered

Indian Army shot down a Pakistani surveillance drone in the Khour sector of Jammu on after it was spotted hovering dangerously close to key military installations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security officials say the drone was specifically being used to monitor Indian Army deployments, bunkers, and other sensitive locations close to the border. Troops engaged the drone as soon as it entered Indian airspace and brought it down.

During a preliminary search of the wreckage, forces recovered a 64 GB Lexar memory card from inside the drone.

Initial examination suggests the card contains photographs and videos of Indian Army positions and strategic locations near the LoC.

The Surveillance unarmed aerial vehicle (UAV) is believed to be a Chinese-made surveillance drone equipped with advanced navigation and object-recognition technology.

The drone along with the memory card has now been sent for detailed forensic analysis to ascertain the extent of intelligence gathered and the flight path taken by the UAV.

Preliminary assessment indicates the drone was on a dedicated reconnaissance mission to map Indian troop movement and deployment patterns.

The incident comes amid heightened surveillance attempts by Pakistan along the Jammu border.

Security forces have since stepped up anti-drone measures in the sector, with additional patrols and electronic monitoring deployed to prevent repeat intrusions.

Sources said a comprehensive probe is underway to trace the origin of the drone and identify handlers across the border.

The Army has reiterated that any attempt to breach Indian airspace for espionage will be met with a firm response.