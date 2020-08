Army Dogs Vida, Sophie Awarded 'Commendation Cards' On Independence Day

Equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can spy on the enemy location from close quarters (File)

Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' on the 74th Independence Day this year, for their role in different operations.

Commendations Cards are given to dogs for good performance while on duty.

In December last year, in an attempt to increase the operational capabilities of its troops, the Army had developed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, which can be mounted stealthily on the Army dogs to receive information about location and strength of enemy from a safe distance.

Equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can spy on the enemy location from close quarters. The camera and transmitter send information on the receiver that can be at a safe distance of up to one-km away from the enemy location.

"The Silent Warriors" as the Army dog unit is fondly called have indeed proven to be an asset for the security forces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)