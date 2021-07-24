Army Deploys 15 Rescue Teams In Maharashtra For Flood Relief

The Army has launched "Operation Varsha 21" for flood relief and rescue work in the state

With heavy rains wreaking havoc in Maharashtra, the Indian Army has mobilized its teams to assist the local administration in flood-affected areas, it said on Friday.

A total of 15 relief and rescue teams comprising troops from the Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineer Group based at Pune have been deployed in affected areas, a Defense release said.

The Army has launched "Operation Varsha 21" for flood relief and rescue work in the state, it said.

"With the unprecedented rains and resultant heavy flow of water in various rivers, a number of areas in many states are likely to be impacted by floods. Presently the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli in Maharashtra have been affected," it said.

"These columns will be assisting the civil administration in the rescue of local population stranded in submerged areas till normalcy is restored," it said.

Lt Gen J S Nain, GOC-In-C Southern Command, stated that the "Indian Army stands with people in these testing times and all assistance will be provided by the Army in the affected areas".