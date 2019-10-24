Army Chopper Force-Lands In J&K's Poonch, All Including Top General Safe

The helicopter force-landed in Jammu's Poonch (Representational photo)

A helicopter of the Indian Army with the Northern Army commander on board had to make a force-landing in Jammu's Poonch district this afternoon after it reportedly developed a technical snag.

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of the seven-member crew, including two pilots, reported news agency PTI. All on board are said to be safe.

A thorough investigation has been launched.

More details are awaited.

