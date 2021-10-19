Army Chief Visits Forward Areas Along LoC Amid Rise In Terror Activity

General Naravane visited forward areas along LoC and undertook a first-hand assessment

Army chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu region today and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

General Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Valley this month.



