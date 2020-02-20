We're Foiling Border Action Even Before Pak Is Able To Launch Them: Army Chief

The proposed Thal Sena Bhawan will bring all Army Headquarters offices under one roof: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said that his force is not allowing any disruptive actions by Pakistani Army's BAT as the Army foils the attempts even before the adversary is able to launch them.

"We have been getting inputs. We have been able to foil (Pakistan Army's) BAT action attempts even before they have been able to launch them," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The BAT (Border Action Team) of the Pakistan Army include both regular Army personnel and mercenaries from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and are tasked to carry out surprise hits on Indian positions along the LoC.

General Naravane underlined that there are 15-20 terrorist camps inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where there are around 250-350 terrorists at any given time. The numbers may vary at different times.

Speaking about the newly proposed ''Thal Sena Bhawan'' in Delhi Cantonment, the Army Chief said it will improve efficiency.

"The proposed Thal Sena Bhawan will bring all Army Headquarters offices under one roof thereby improving working efficiency while reducing carbon footprint and logistics requirements. It will also allow more family time for all soldiers tenating peace posting in Delhi," he said.