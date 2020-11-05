Army Chief On 3-Day Visit To Kathmandu, Gives Medical Aid To Nepal Army

General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to Kathmandu, on Thursday inspected a Guard of Honour at Nepal Army Headquarters. He presented the medical equipment and materials to the Nepal Army.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he along with a four-member Indian Army delegation was received by CoAS, Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma at the airport.General Naravane started the visit by touring religious places on his first day.

General Naravane, went to Kumari Ghar in Kathmandu Durbar Square and worshipped Living Goddess "Kumari" and later toured the Basantapur Durbar Square along with his spouse Veena Naravane.

General Naravane along with other officials flew to Kathmandu from New Delhi on a special Indian Air Force aircraft at the invitation of Nepali counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa.

He would be conferred the rank of honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Bidhya Devi Bhandar at 4 pm on Thursday at an investiture ceremony to be held at Sheetal Niwas.

Nepal and India have a tradition of conferring highest rank to the chief of each other's militaries since 1950 after then Indian Army Chief General KM Cariappa visited Nepal.Naravane will hold bilateral talks with Nepali counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa on Thursday.

He will also interact with senior Nepal Army officials at the Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali. In the evening, he will join a dinner to be hosted by the Nepali Army chief.

On Friday, Naravane will deliver a lecture at Nepal Army Staff and Command College in Shivapuri, where senior Nepal Army officers will be present.Before wrapping up his three-day sojourn, the Indian Army chief will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who is also the country's defence minister at present.